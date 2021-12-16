Remaining 12 Ohio Missionaries Held Hostage, Now Released
Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Officials with the Christian Aid Ministries based in Holmes County say the 12 Missionaries that were being held captive in Haiti have now been released. They posted an update saying quote “We glorify God for answered prayer – the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers through out the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able”.
No word right now on their condition or where they are right now. Yesterday was the 2 month anniversary of the kidnapping.