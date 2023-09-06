Remains of a Man found in Canton 22 Years Ago Could be ID’d

The Ohio Attorney General is coming to Stark County tomorrow to reveal a facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found in Canton in 2001.

Dave Yost will join Stark County Sheriff George Maier, Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak and BCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Samantha Molnaron Thursday morning for a press conference. The forensic reconstruction was created by an artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to help local authorities identify the remains.

WHBC’s Jordan Miller will broadcast live from the Sheriff’s office so we can bring you the press conference live as well. Stay tuned to News-Talk 1480 WHBC for the latest on this developing story.