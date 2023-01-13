Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home

ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half.

The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the remains as those of 59-year-old Jimmie and 79-year-old Shelvagean Rhoden of Ivory Road NW in Rose Township.

The remains were discovered the day after Christmas.

Sheriff Calvin Graham says there is no sign of foul play.

The township is required to pay for burial of the remains, since no relatives came forward.