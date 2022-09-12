News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Remembering 9/11 : Canton Fire Fighters Participate in Third Annual Climb

By billy.beebe
September 12, 2022 6:22AM EDT
Share
Remembering 9/11 : Canton Fire Fighters Participate in Third Annual Climb

Canton Firefighters, Police, members of the armed forces, Canton Mayor Bernabei & civilians take part in the annual 911 Memorial Climb at the McKinley National Monument in Canton. The Climb represents the 110 stories first responders climbed before tower #2 fell 21 years ago on 9/11. More than 3,000 lives were lost on that day. In remembrance of those events, the annual climb takes place on 9/11 at the exact time the events happened. Take a look at all the pictures below.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
4

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
5

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing