Remembering 9/11 : Canton Fire Fighters Participate in Third Annual Climb

Canton Firefighters, Police, members of the armed forces, Canton Mayor Bernabei & civilians take part in the annual 911 Memorial Climb at the McKinley National Monument in Canton. The Climb represents the 110 stories first responders climbed before tower #2 fell 21 years ago on 9/11. More than 3,000 lives were lost on that day. In remembrance of those events, the annual climb takes place on 9/11 at the exact time the events happened. Take a look at all the pictures below.