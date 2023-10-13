Reminder: In Most Places, You Can’t Burn Those Leaves

A man walks beneath a canopy of maple leaves displaying autumn colors as he walks through a park Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those October leaves are falling.

But it’s not as easy as piling them up and burning them.

The State Fire Marshal reminds you there is a burning ban between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in unincorporated areas of Ohio.

Some municipalities may have stricter regulations of their own.

The October, November, December ban is in place because of the dry leaves, dead grass and windier conditions that can lead to wildfires.