Remodeled Downtown DoubleTree to Open on Monday

Jim Michaels
Nov 6, 2020 @ 2:46pm
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Village says its remodeled DoubleTree by Hilton downtown hotel will reopen on Monday.

Crestline Hotels and Resorts will operate the former McKinley Grand, acting as the flagship hotel for Hall of Famers and their families throughout the year.

The bar and restaurant now known as the 3-3-0 Bar and Grill will also have a private dining space.

There are also meeting areas.

Reservations can be made now.

