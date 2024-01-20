Renovation Work on Stark Prosecutor’s Office Underway

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new year means a $3.83 million makeover for the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Work has begun on the 5th floor offices of the prosecutor in the county office building downtown.

The offices are temporarily on the 3rd floor until the work is complete, which should take about nine months.

The prosecutor’s office moved into the Central Plaza building in 1992, and hasn’t been renovated since.

There are 65 or so employees in Kyle Stone’s office.

County Administrator Brant Luther says part of the project involves the air handling system for the entire building.