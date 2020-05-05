      Weather Alert

Reopen Plans: What will your workplace look like?

Pam Cook
May 5, 2020 @ 5:57am

The coronavirus pandemic has led to changes at work for tons of people . . . but will any of the changes stick once those people go back to the office?

A new survey asked workers what they’d like to see changed once they’re going to the office again.  And here are the top five . . .

1.  Allowing more frequent working from home.

2.  Better cleaning.

3.  Fewer in-person meetings.

4.  Staggered work schedules.

5.  Requiring employees to wear masks.

The survey also found that almost three-quarters of people will no longer shake hands.

TAGS
COVID-19 masks Sanitize shake hands work from home
