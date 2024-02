Scene of deadly Tusky Valley High School accident along I-70 in November 2023. (WHBC News)

ETNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Rep Brett Hillyer representing Tuscarawas and part of Stark County has co-introduced legislation to have a section of I-70 near Columbus named the “Tuscarawas Valley Memorial Highway”.

Signs would be erected where three students and three adults including a teacher were killed on a charter bus trip back in November.