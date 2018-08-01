Rep Thomas West Talks About Upcoming Tax Free Weekend

Thomas West, State Rep., is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming Tax Free Weekend.

State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) today announced Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday scheduled for this weekend, August 3-5, as a result of the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 226. The annual event helps lessen the sting of the 4.5 percent statewide sales tax hike passed by Republican lawmakers in the 2013 state budget. The hike has cost taxpayers almost $2 billion more since then, according to state revenue numbers.

“This annual holiday gives families a well-earned break on back to school items, year after year,” said West. “People work hard to provide for their children, and paying hiked up prices for school essentials isn’t something people should have to worry about.”

The sales tax holiday was first introduced in 2015 and, according to an analysis conducted by the University of Cincinnati’s Economic Center, saved consumers over $3 million on almost $47 million worth of back-to-school purchases.

SB 226, which passed earlier this year, declares the annual tax-free weekend for back-to-school items, including clothing, school supplies and instructional materials a permanent holiday and will recur each year during the first weekend in August.

Qualifying items include clothing priced at $75 or less per article and school supplies and instructional material priced at $20 or less per item.

Thomas E. West is the state representative for the 49th District of the Ohio House of Representatives. He is a member of the Democratic Party. The district consists of a portion of Stark County, including Canton and most of Massillon. West is the first African American from Stark County to be elected as a state legislator after having served on Canton City Council for over ten years.

West and his wife have two children and reside in Canton.