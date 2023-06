CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More than two months after the roadway was down to just one or two lanes, the “all clear” has been given on Route 30 Eastbound near the I-77 interchange.

A sinkhole developed along the right side of the roadway, tied to a sewer line project going on underneath.

That work is done, repairs have been made, and all four lanes have been reopened, according to the Canton Engineering office.