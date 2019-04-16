Replacement Part Work Ends Earlier Than Anticipated

(ONN) – A small contingent of workers has finished making replacement parts for the Chevy Cruze at the General Motors plant in Lordstown where production of the compact sedan ended in March.

UAW Local 1112 president Dave Green tells the Warren Tribune Chronicle that GM originally estimated that metal stamping of replacement parts would continue through the end of June.

Green says that work ended April 5th.

The idling of the Lordstown assembly plant outside Youngstown has resulted in the elimination of 1,700 union jobs.

Around 100 workers remain at the plant with more layoffs looming.

Green says the UAW hopes GM will agree to bring a new product line to the plant during contract talks set to begin in June.