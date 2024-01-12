Report: Barn Fire in Marlboro, People and Animals OK

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Marlboro Township man and woman safely escaped a fire Wednesday night.

That’s even though the barn their apartment was a part of was destroyed in the blaze.

The Repository says the couple noticed smoke coming through the walls.

A nearby shop in the barn was on fire.

Marlboro Fire says the couple’s dog and some horses also got out OK.

That fire on Immel Avenue north of State Street NE in southwest Marlboro Township.