Report: Canton Man Sentenced in Columbus Stabbing Death

By Jim Michaels
December 12, 2023 4:27AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man will do three to four-and-a-half years in prison, accused of fatally stabbing a man in Columbus last November.

William Barker pleaded to voluntary manslaughter charges in the killing of 46-year-old Noral Koehn Jr.

It happened at Koehn’s home in Columbus, says the Dispatch newspaper.

Barker entered a guilty plea last month.

A murder charge was dropped in exchange for the plea.

