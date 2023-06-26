Report: Canton Man Shot Dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland police continue investigating, after a 29-year-old Canton man was shot dead on the east side of their city last Thursday.

The Plain Dealer says Terez Avery and another man began arguing in the parking lot of a convenience store at St. Clair Avenue and East 103rd Street.

That’s when that other man pulled out a gun and shot Avery in the chest.

Cleveland police say they have a person of interest in the case.