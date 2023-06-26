News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Report: Canton Man Shot Dead in Cleveland

By Jim Michaels
June 26, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Share
Report: Canton Man Shot Dead in Cleveland
Getty images

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland police continue investigating, after a 29-year-old Canton man was shot dead on the east side of their city last Thursday.

The Plain Dealer says Terez Avery and another man began arguing in the parking lot of a convenience store at St. Clair Avenue and East 103rd Street.

That’s when that other man pulled out a gun and shot Avery in the chest.

Cleveland police say they have a person of interest in the case.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning