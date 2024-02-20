Report: Car/Semi Crash on Route 30 Closes Eastbound Lanes for 5 Hours

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a passenger car and a tractor trailer rig sent the driver of the car to the hospital.

The crash also closed Eastbound Route 30 at Route 21 in Massillon for five hours Monday afternoon

The Massillon Fire Department told the Repository that the 17-year-old girl was driving in the westbound lanes when she crossed the median.

The vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes near the Richville Drive SE exit.

The girl’s injuries were said not to be serious.

The truck driver was not hurt.

There was a 100 gallon diesel fuel spill.