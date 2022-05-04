      Weather Alert

REPORT: Donald Trump Jr. Meets With Jan. 6 Committee

May 4, 2022 @ 4:49pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter.

The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday.

Trump Jr. is one of nearly 1,000 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than two centuries.

He is the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee after his sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

