Report: EP Train Chemicals Detected in 16 States

By Jim Michaels
June 20, 2024 8:25AM EDT
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new report claims chemicals from the East Palestine toxic train derailment reached sixteen states, according to the Plain Dealer.

The National Atmospheric Deposition Program out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison says chemicals were detected on their monitors as far away as Maine and North Carolina.

An EPA spokesperson says they are aware of the report, but have not had a chance to look at it.

