News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

REPORT: Holiday Gatherings And New Variant Drive Up COVID Cases Globally

By News Desk
January 10, 2024 1:03PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. health agency says holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, while hospital admissions during the month jumped 42% in nearly 50 countries — mostly in Europe and the Americas — that shared such trend information.

He says the JN.1 variant is now the most prominent in the world.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Deadly Canton Fire Nets 23 to 28 1/2 Year Sentence
3

North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
4

Perry Man Arraigned in Death of Akron Woman
5

Extension Cord Blamed for Canton House Fire