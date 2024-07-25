Report Identifies ‘John Doe’, Sheriff, AG to Provide Details

A BCI forensic artist’s clay representation of the face of a man found deceased in Pike Township in March of 2020 (Courtesy BCI)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ahead of a news conference Thursday morning at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Channel 5 has learned the name of the John Doe identified with a clay likeness of the man’s face done by a BCI forensic artist.

The sheriff and state AG are expected to reveal it was Mike Leach, around 60 years of age from Dover.

He turned up missing in 2017, but his remains were not found until 2020.

Leach’s death is being investigated as a homicide, given evidence of broken bones and a skull fracture.

DNA from those bones led to creation of that clay likeness.