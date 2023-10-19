Report: Mount Union Announces Job Cuts

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The University of Mount Union is eliminating at least 23 positions at the Alliance school in order to continue balancing the budget.

The Repository says buyouts have been offered to some faculty members.

The administration and hourly staff are also affected.

The buyouts don’t take effect until next May.

Some of the 23 involve vacant positions that won’t be filled.

The school says no academic programs will be eliminated.

The university sees enrollment hurdles in the coming years from regional population declines.

Mount Union’s board of trustees called the cuts “difficult”.

The Alliance school has just over 2000 students.