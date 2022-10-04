News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Report: Musk Proposes Going Ahead With Deal To Buy Twitter

By News Desk
October 4, 2022 12:55PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) – Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20.

Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

According to the report, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start Oct. 17.

