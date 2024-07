n this photo taken Thursday, May 24, 2012, Pizza Patron store manager Jose Gomez takes a phone order, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Workers earning minimum wage in Ohio have to work 80 hours a week to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment.

That’s according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The report states that Ohioans need to make at least $20.81 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment.