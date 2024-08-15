News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Report: Remediation Workers at East Palestine Creek Sickened

By Jim Michaels
August 15, 2024 9:28AM EDT
WHBC News

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information on workers becoming ill in East Palestine during remediation of a creek there.

A report obtained by AP has workers coming down with headaches and nausea as they pumped compressed air into the creek bed to release chemicals.

Some were forced to return to their hotel rooms.

Shortly after, the decision was made to stop using compressed air

There are already stories of residents with rashes and breathing issues.

The Norfolk Southern train derailment last February involved 11 rail cars carrying hazardous materials.

