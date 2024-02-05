Report: Republic Also Being Sued for Water Pollution Violations

FILE – This Sept. 21, 2017, file photo shows the Environmental Protection Agency building in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton won’t be the only government entity receiving settlement money from Republic.

In addition to a $990,000 agreement with the U.S. EPA for clean air violations, the Repository says the federal agency is also proposing a $700,000 fine for violations of the Clean Water Act at both its Canton and Lorain Ohio facilities.

Monies from federal settlements go into the U.S. Treasury.

The Department of Justice filed a civil complaint in court last week.

Like the Stark County common pleas court case, the federal government is settling on lower fines with the company no longer operating here.

The Lorain plant ended operations for the most part in 2016.