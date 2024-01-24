News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Report: Republican Legislative Group Wants to Shelve State Income Tax

By Jim Michaels
January 24, 2024 8:38AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A group of legislators would like you to have one less tax bill due each April 15.

The Cincinnati Enquirer says Republicans in the state General Assembly unveiled a plan on Tuesday to gradually eliminate Ohio’s personal income tax by 2030.

They will be introducing companion bills in the House and Senate to that effect.

The Commercial Activity Tax or CAT Tax paid by certain larger businesses would also be scrapped under the plan.

The state’s public schools and Ohio’s Medicaid program are largely funded by the income tax.

The legislators say people working remotely can live anywhere, and Ohio needs to be competitive.

There are nine states including Florida that don’t have a personal income tax.

