Report: Residents of 3 NE Canton Apartment Buildings On the Move

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 81-unit apartment complex with three locations on Lippert Road and 15th Street NE in Canton will no longer be receiving HUD funding.

The Repository says it’s because the owner failed to address conditions that threatened the safety of tenants.

That means the residents of the Victory Square Apartments need to find another place to live.

HUD has told them they will be receiving vouchers to assist them in relocating.

But at last check, they hadn’t received them.

HUD has terminated their contract with Victory Square, worth $31,000 a month, according to the newspaper report.