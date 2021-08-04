      Weather Alert

Report: Sec. Austin Leaning Toward Mandatory Vaccination

News Desk
Aug 4, 2021 @ 6:06pm

(Washington, DC) — It appears the Defense Department is preparing to make COVID vaccines mandatory. CNN reports Secretary Lloyd Austin is leaning towards recommending the shots be required for active duty troops and a decision could come this week. It comes after President Biden announced last week federal employees had to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for the coronavirus. It includes civilians employed by the DoD but not active duty service members.

