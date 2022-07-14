News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
REPORT: Secret Service Deleted Jan. 6 Text Messages

By News Desk
July 14, 2022 7:32PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection.

That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.”

The erasure is sure to raise new questions for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

