Report: Stoltzfus to Run for Congressman Bill Johnson’s Seat

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 50th District State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus tells the Repository he is running for the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat now held by Bill Johnson.

Meantime, State Senator Michael Rulli of Salem has already filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for the 6th House seat.

A few others on both sides of the aisle also say they will be running.

The deadline for filing nomination petitions is next Wednesday.

The 6th District covers much of Stark County, all of Carroll, and nine other counties along the Ohio River.

Congressman Bill Johnson is leaving Washington in March to become president of Youngstown State University.

If elected, Stoltzfus would be the first Republican congressman from Stark County since the late Ralph Regula retired in 2009.