REPORT: Supreme Court Poised To Allow Emergency Abortions In Idaho

By News Desk
June 26, 2024 1:54PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears poised to allow emergency abortions in Idaho when a pregnant patient’s health is at serious risk.

That’s according to a Bloomberg News report.

The outlet says a copy of the opinion was briefly posted Wednesday on the court’s website.

Bloomberg says the document suggests the court will conclude that it shouldn’t have gotten involved in the case so quickly and will reinstate a court order that had allowed hospitals in the state to perform emergency abortions to protect a pregnant patient’s health.

The document was quickly removed.

The Supreme Court acknowledged that a document was inadvertently posted Wednesday.

