REPORT: Tusky Valley Band Students involved in Crash on I-70: 3 People Killed, 15 Injured

The Ohio Highway Patrol is reporting a crash occurred around 9am today on I-70 when a semi rear-ended a charter bus. Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said the charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. There were a total of 57 people onboard. Meanwhile social media posts by the Tusky Valley District, family members and community officials have confirmed the students on the bus are from Tusky Valley and are band members. Grady said the semi rear-ended the bus shortly before 9 a.m. on I-70 West in Licking County

They say 3 people have been killed and 15 injured but again no other details have been released on how the accident happened or who has been killed.