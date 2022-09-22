Report: Waikem Dealerships Being Sold

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime local car dealership is being sold soon.

The Repository cites Secretary of State documents indicating the Waikem family of auto stores on Lincoln Way E in Perry Township is being sold to the Diehl family of Butler Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh.

WHBC News reached out to Waikem for comment.

There are six car brands that Waikem sells.

Diehl has a Chrysler dealership in Salem and several around western Pennsylvania.

George Waikem opened the family’s first dealership in 1957.