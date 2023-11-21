Report: Washington Solar Farm Moving Forward
November 21, 2023 7:30AM EST
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A company planning to build a solar farm south of Alliance and in Washington Township is moving ahead with its plans.
The Repository says Samsung C-and-T America will hold two informational meetings on November 29 and December 6 at Washington Elementary School on Beachwood Avenue NE.
Times for the meetings: 6 to 8 p.m.
The Ohio Power Siting Board requires such meetings.
The plan is for an 800-acre site between Route 153 and Cenfield Street NE.
Electricity would be fed into the grid.