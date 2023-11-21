Report: Washington Solar Farm Moving Forward

FILE – This July 26, 2019, file photo shows an array of solar panels glisten in the sun outside Cannon Ball, N.D., located on the north side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. At the peak of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017, when speakers needed help to be heard by the hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, they grabbed a microphone powered by a mobile solar unit. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A company planning to build a solar farm south of Alliance and in Washington Township is moving ahead with its plans.

The Repository says Samsung C-and-T America will hold two informational meetings on November 29 and December 6 at Washington Elementary School on Beachwood Avenue NE.

Times for the meetings: 6 to 8 p.m.

The Ohio Power Siting Board requires such meetings.

The plan is for an 800-acre site between Route 153 and Cenfield Street NE.

Electricity would be fed into the grid.