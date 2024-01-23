Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Plain Township woman is dead and her husband seriously injured in an apparent murder/attempted suicide on Sunday evening.

The Repository says 61-year-old Christine Fites was dead in a 31st Street NE home in Plain Township when deputies and families members arrived for a welfare check.

62-year-old Byron Fites was unconscious on the floor with a gun nearby.

He’s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner’s office believes the incident took place Sunday morning.

No known motive.

No one else lived in the house.