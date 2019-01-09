Reports: Kitchens to Be Head Coach Of Browns; Williams Out

Multiple sources are reporting that Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens will be named the new head football coach of the team.

An announcement is expected to be made later today.

Kevin Stefanski, who had a second interview with GM John Dorsey, is returning to the Minnesota Vikings as offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams was relieved of his duties.

He was not at a scheduled staff meeting today.

More as this develops through the day on WHBC.com and The Kenny and JT Show.