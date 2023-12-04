Reports: PUCO Cited Tusky Valley-Involved Truck Driver, Company Previously

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New documents uncovered by a couple of news organizations indicate that the driver of the semi truck involved in a chain-reaction crash that killed six members of the Tusky Valley Middle-High School family last month.

Both the company and the driver had been cited previously for issues involving the vehicles he was driving.

The PUCO says the driver has been cited three times since 2020 for brake issues and for driving too many hours.

He has not been cited or charged in the deadly crash.

The state patrol indicates he was following an SUV and charter bus too closely, but there’s no indication that caused the accident.

The patrol and NTSB are investigating.