Cavaliers and NBA beat reporter Sam Amico from Amicohoops.net is reporting that the Cavs have reached a contract extension with forward/center Larry Nance Jr. It’s reported that the 25 year old Nance agreed to a 4 year deal worth $45 million dollars.

For more on Nance and the Cavs, read Sam Amico’s article here – http://amicohoops.net/nance-jr-cavs-agree-to-four-year-contract-extension/