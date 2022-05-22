Reports Say Clowney Resigning With Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 09: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to apply pressure during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney have agreed on a contract to bring back the 8 year NFL veteran to Cleveland for the 2022 season.
Cleveland.com’s Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot and Scott Petrak from Brownszone.com also reported the two sides have agreed on a 1-year contract for up to $11 million dollars.
Clowney who is 29, had a big comeback year last season in Cleveland playing opposite Myles Garrett. Clowney registered 9 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and forced 2 fumbles.