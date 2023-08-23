News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Republic Steel: 3 Things to Know

By Jim Michaels
August 23, 2023 4:54AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three things to know about the Republic Steel plant shutdown.

1. A Steelworkers Union representative tells WHBC News the Massillon plant on Commerce Drive SW remains in operation, until they run out of steel.
The Canton plant had provided that.

2. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports receiving a WARN Canton plant closing notice from Republic Steel on August 22, dated August 10.
It had apparently been sent to the wrong address.

3. Not to be confused with the job fair in East Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is bringing together about 30 employers for a job fair at the Timken Career Campus on West Tusc in Canton on August 31, from 4 until 6.
The Community Career Fair is part of that weekend’s Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Republic Steel Makes 'Furlough' Announcement
3

Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company
4

Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday's No Vote
5

Special Election: Issue 1 Defeated, Stark Voters say 'No' Too