Republic Steel: 3 Things to Know

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three things to know about the Republic Steel plant shutdown.

1. A Steelworkers Union representative tells WHBC News the Massillon plant on Commerce Drive SW remains in operation, until they run out of steel.

The Canton plant had provided that.

2. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports receiving a WARN Canton plant closing notice from Republic Steel on August 22, dated August 10.

It had apparently been sent to the wrong address.

3. Not to be confused with the job fair in East Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is bringing together about 30 employers for a job fair at the Timken Career Campus on West Tusc in Canton on August 31, from 4 until 6.

The Community Career Fair is part of that weekend’s Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.