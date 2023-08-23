Republic Steel: Job Fair Moved to Foltz Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A job fair for displaced employees at Republic Steel has been moved to a new, larger location.

It’ll be at the Foltz Center on North Wood Street in East Canton from 8 to 4 next Thursday.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce hopes to have 30 employers there, both union and non-union.

200 hourly employees and over 50 salaried employees are invited to attend.

The chamber says a recent informal survey of nine employers showed over 250 open manufacturing positions.

Ohio Means Jobs will also be setting up sessions earlier in the week to assist especially hourly employees who may not have put together a resume in a while.