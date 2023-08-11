Republic Steel Makes ‘Furlough’ Announcement

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One northeast Canton business thrives, while another may be on its last legs.

We told you Thursday about the high employment numbers at Amazon.

The same day we learned Republic Steel is laying off several hundred workers.

A total of 500 workers are being impacted, with production at a Lackawanna New York also discontinued.

They are citing decreased demand for leaded steel, raw material costs, and the age of the 8th Street facility.

The Mexican company that owns the plant Grupo Simec calls it a “temporary furlough”, but a statement from the company makes it sound more permanent.

Operations in Mexico will continue.

The 185 Steelworkers members had not received the required 90-day closing notice, and a WARN notice had not been filed with the state.

The city had also not received a closing notice.