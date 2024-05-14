Republic Steel Settlement Starting to Make Difference in Neighborhood

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Homes around the now-shuttered Republic Steel plant in Canton are starting to look a lot better.

A $300,000 program funded by the parent company to power wash soot-covered houses near the plant has begun.

The money came from settlement of a lawsuit by the state EPA over improper lead and other emissions from the mill.

he program continues through the Spring and Summer.

The plant abruptly ended operations last August.

Ever since, the plant has seen little activity.

There are plans to remove materials from the plant site.

Also, there’s a new air monitor in place near the plant, measuring particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and more.