Republic Steel: Sykes Writes US Labor, Asking If Provisions Followed

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes says she was written to the Labor Department, asking them to check into the Republic Steel plant shutdown in Canton.

She wants to make certain the company followed provisions of the WARN Act and other federal regulations.

The WARN Act requires a 60-day plant closing notice.

The Akron Congresswoman who represents a portion of Stark County says company profits are being prioritized.

She says it should be the lives and livelihoods of the 209 steelworkers and others without work.

Sykes is a member of the Congressional Labor Caucus and the Congressional Steel Caucus.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says displaced workers can also file a federal class action lawsuit, if they believe they were not properly informed about the closure.