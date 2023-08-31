News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Republic Workers Can Get Help Today

By Pam Cook
August 31, 2023 7:18AM EDT
Salaried and union workers at Republic Steel facing the same dilemma: they’re without jobs right now… So they’ll be getting together today from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Foltz Center in East Canton for a job fair.  Barb Bennett from the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is putting the event together; she says there are lots of manufacturing job openings, and the men and women impacted shouldn’t have to move.  Nearly 30 companies will be there.

