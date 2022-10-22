News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Republican Committee Sues Google Over Email Spam Filters

By News Desk
October 21, 2022 11:19PM EDT
Share
Republican Committee Sues Google Over Email Spam Filters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that’s impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn’t filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
4

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
5

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail