Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, with Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. Trump was accompanied to court Monday by some of his top congressional surrogates, including Vance and Tuberville. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

NEW YORK, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More and more members of the Congress and Senate, gathering outside the courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial is underway.

Senator from Ohio JD Vance is one of them.

He’s particularly upset about the gag order, and the timing of it.

Vance says Trump should be able to speak his mind with a political campaign underway.