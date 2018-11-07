Republicans Keep the Govenor’s Office; Some Local Tax Issues Fail

Voters in Stark County and across Ohio had a common theme yesterday: they like things the way they are…. So there will still be a Republican governor, incumbent candidates were still winners, and there won’t be a change in the constitution addressing the state’s drug laws…

Ohio has a new Governor….Republican Mike Dewine wins over Democratic Richard Cordray\

Six more years… U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown can add that to his long political history with a return to the Senate chamber starting next year… Brown told supporters last night it’s not all “red” in the state of Ohio…

Incumbent Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton wins …

Also in Stark County, Alan Harold remains the auditor, and Natalie Haupt is elected to the common pleas court… In Congress, Bob Gibbs and Tim Ryan are re-elected, with Anthony Gonzalez taking the 16th District seat… Kirk Schuring and Kristina Roegner are elected to the state Senate, while in the Ohio House, Thomas West keeps the 49th District seat, Reggie Stoltzfus wins the 50th, Scott Oelslager takes the 48th, and Bill Roemer wins the 38th.

Issues Winners:

Minerva Senior Center

Minerva Recreational Levy

All the local options passed

East Sparta Fire and Roads (both passed)

Hartville Fire Levy (but Income tax failed)

Village of Meyers Lake Roads

East Canton Police levy

Lawrence Township Road and 2 fire levies

Jackson Parks and Rec

Lake Township Road

Nimishillen Roads and Fire levies

Lexington Township Fire and Police

Issues Losers:

State Issue one fell in Ohio and Stark county big

North Canton Income Tax

Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Levy

Marlington Local Schools Bond Issue

Stark County Library

Hartville Income tax hike

Canton Township Parks