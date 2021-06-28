      Weather Alert

Rescuers Stay Hopeful About Finding More Survivors In Rubble

News Desk
Jun 28, 2021 @ 7:10am

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into a fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami. The death toll stood at nine Monday. But more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside. Families of the missing rode buses on Sunday to a site nearby from which they watched rescuers work. Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai led a humanitarian delegation that included several Israeli experts in search-and-rescue operations. He said the experts have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: One Surrender, One Still Sought in Monday Canton Homicide
Stark Adding Access to I-77 from Tractor Supply, Other Sites
Strasburg Teen Killed in Tuscarawas Motorcycle Crash
Details about the 16th Annual Chase Faiello Memorial Golf Outing
Connect With Us Listen To Us On