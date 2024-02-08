Residents Set Guardrails for Canton Republic House Cleaning Program

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a meeting of residents near the Republic Steel plant and Canton City Public Health last month.

And it’s going a long way in shaping the Canton Republic Community Fund program to power wash houses in that area this Spring and Summer.

Residents wanted the program area expanded, so it’s up to 500 homes now.

Others said they already cleaned the exterior of their homes, so the health department agreed to an option to clean driveways and sidewalks for those folks.

Republic has been ordered to provide $300,000 in settlement of an air pollution lawsuit.

Those emissions stained many of the homes there.

And if there’s money left over at the end of the program in the Fall?

Air Pollution Control Director Terri Dzienis says they’ll go back to the homeowners and field their ideas.

Republic abruptly closed in August, but is agreeing to pay out penalties for both air and perhaps for water pollution from the 8th Street NE facility.